La Bringue 2 Salles 2 Ambiances - MARSEILLE

Seven
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
PartyMarseille
€12.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

✨La Bringue - 2 SALLES 2 AMBIANCES - MARSEILLE 💗

Après des mois d'absence, La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est enfiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiin de retour à MARSEILLE BÉBÉ pour une soirée mémorable 2 Salles 2 Ambiances !

🌟 Deux Salles, Deux Univers

6 DJ >> lineup 100%...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue et Girls in Lyon.
Lineup

Venue

Seven

7 Rue Venture, 13001 Marseille, France
Doors open7:00 pm

