DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FènixDion, Antifaux, TABAH, Spit Takes and Rigby

Palmer's Bar Patio
Sat, 8 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FenixDion~ includes a trio of axe slingers—Keston Wright on acoustic, Atom Lee and Mitchell Johnson on electric—radiating layers of guitar tones outward while the bassist Gavin Taylor, percussionist Nii Mensah, and drummer Sam Bramble propel the group forw...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rigby, Tabah, FènixDion

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

