Some Kinda Fun Summer Party at Palmer's!!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Fri, 28 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Some Kinda Fun is happy to bring you their very first patio party featuring bands who have been on their show! This is going to be some fantastic fun rock action hosted by none other than Front Row Paul!

Cindy Lawson began her rock and roll career in Mi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
Lineup

The Silent Treatment, Cindy Lawson, whiskey rock and roll club

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

