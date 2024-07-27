Top track

Lil Silva, Sampha - Backwards

Lil Silva, George FitzGerald, T Williams + more

Phonox
Sat, 27 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Luminary selector Lil Silva is throwing a party.

A night without any preconceptions, Lil Silva & Friends will come to the intimate settings of Phonox for its biggest dance to date. A crop of legends and special guests will be joining us for the ride - tru...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
Lineup

Lil Silva, George FitzGerald, T. Williams and 2 more

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

