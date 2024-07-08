DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Low Coast
After more than two decades with the fan-adored band Gameface, Jeff Caudill returns with a new band, Low Coast, and a debut album, “Existing the Dream.” Low Coast is a departure from the SoCal melodic punk rock world and a foray into the directi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.