Low Coast - Hard To Believe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Low Coast

New Cross Inn
Tue, 16 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80

About

Low Coast

After more than two decades with the fan-adored band Gameface, Jeff Caudill returns with a new band, Low Coast, and a debut album, “Existing the Dream.” Low Coast is a departure from the SoCal melodic punk rock world and a foray into the directi...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Be Sharp Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Young Hearts

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.