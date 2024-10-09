Top track

Another Case

Tora

Turmzimmer
Wed, 9 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tora are a 4-piece Indie Electronic band originating from Byron Bay, Australia. The name Tora is derived from the Greek word τώρα meaning now.

Having met in primary school and played in various high school bands together over the years, Jo Loewenthal...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tora

Venue

Turmzimmer

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

