Top track

Slimelord - The Beckoning Bell

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slimelord + Cryptworm

New Cross Inn
Tue, 9 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Slimelord - The Beckoning Bell
Got a code?

About

"Oozing From The Netherworld"

Slimelord

Horrifying screams from the amphibian subterranea. UK Death-doom powerhouses. New album Chytridiomycosis Relinquished, is freshly released on 20 Buck Spin Records and a crushing example of the most evil parts of th...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cryptworm, Slimelord

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.