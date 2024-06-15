Top track

Even Fred's Happy - Misty Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Post punk is dead featuring Even Fred's Happy

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Even Fred's Happy - Misty Head
Got a code?

About

Even Fred's Happy: Say a cautious hello and a hurried goodbye to the gentlest band in London, post-pop pioneers Even Fred’s Happy. Performing as a 6-piece of anxious and goofy fools, the band have established a reputation for chaotic yet charming live perf...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Even Fred's Happy

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.