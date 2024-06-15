DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Even Fred's Happy: Say a cautious hello and a hurried goodbye to the gentlest band in London, post-pop pioneers Even Fred’s Happy. Performing as a 6-piece of anxious and goofy fools, the band have established a reputation for chaotic yet charming live perf...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.