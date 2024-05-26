DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

On The Rocks Festival

Lakota
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
DJBristol
From £11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to the On The Rocks Festival! Get ready for a bank holiday to remember filled with music and good vibes at Lakota Bristol. Join us for an all-star DJ lineup, delicious food and drink stalls, dancers, and 1 hour of unlimited rum punch!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lakota.
Lineup

Venue

Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

