TALKING HEADS: STOP MAKING SENSE

Peckham Levels
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5

About

Come see the newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics as the greatest concert film of all time. Stop Making Sense stars core band members David...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Film Screening

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open 7:30 pm

