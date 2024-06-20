DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
⚽️ 🏆 Euro Games Screening at Hootananny Brixton ⚽️ 🏆
We are showing the England vs Denmark match.
Kick Off is at 8 PM.
Please note that there are no table reservations, seating will be on a first come first serve basis. The viewing spaces are a mix of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.