Pellegrino & Zodyaco - Amaremai

Pellegrino & Zodyaco

Alcazar Live
Fri, 3 May, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Zodyaco è il progetto della band del produttore, DJ, head della Early Sounds Recordings napoletana Pellegrino, pronta a diventare pioniera di un suono mediterraneo distintivo.

Inizialmente concepito come progetto puramente discografico, dopo il primo LP a...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Pellegrino & Zodyaco

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

