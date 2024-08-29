DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DURRY

The Garage
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DHP Presents :

DURRY

At London The Garage

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DURRY

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.