The Burlington House Takeover 24

Bush Hall
Mon, 17 Jun, 4:30 pm
Burlington House take over Bush Hall for one day only, showcasing a range of pupils' work, including film, photography, art and music, as well as a presentation of leavers, revealing the next steps for the sixth form!

This is a 14+ event, U18s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Burlington House Sixth Form
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open4:30 pm
500 capacity
