Fuzion: DnB and Jungle

26 Leake Street
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Off the back of last years closing party at Ministry of Sound, we're finally making a return at the newly refurbed 26 Leake Street this May.

Join us under the arches for a huge takeover.

All things Drum n Bass & Jungle, state of the art soundsystem, mesm...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

26 Leake Street

7 Addington Street, Lambeth, London, SE1 7RY, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

