Paraorchestra: Symphony of Sorrowful Songs - Early Show

Royal Festival Hall, Clore Ballroom
Sun, 29 Sept, 5:30 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Enter the world of Henryk Górecki’s cathartic and hauntingly beautiful Symphony of Sorrowful Songs at an immersive performance, conducted by Charles Hazlewood.

Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs is an astonishing meditation on loss and transcendence....

For ages 7+
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Paraorchestra

Royal Festival Hall, Clore Ballroom

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

