During London’s jazz scene renaissance in the late 2010s, this quintet emerged as one the most vibrant and energetic groups. Ezra Collective’s mix of Afrobeat, funk and hip-hop influences are anchored around the ferocity of drummer and bandleader Femi Kole
En 2024, Ezra Collective annonce une nouvelle tournée toujoours plus ambitieuse, qui passera notamment par l’Olympia à Paris et la Wembley Arena à Londres, à l’occasion de la sortie de leur nouveau morceau ‘’Ajala’’.
Nommé d'après le légendaire journalist...
