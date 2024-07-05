Top track

Dream Vision

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Minimal Effort x Koncept: Agents Of Time

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 5 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$35.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dream Vision
Got a code?

About

Minimal Effort x Koncept presents Agents Of Time (Afterlife) on Friday, July 5th.

Support by GRLSKOUT and Systema.

Tickets On Sale Friday 5/10 at noon.

This is 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Agents of Time, SYSTEMA

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.