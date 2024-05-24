DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile presents DEXPHASE x SKRYPTION

Domicile Miami
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $17.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday May 24th. Our good friend @dexphase the founder of @blackworks is coming back for the his 2nd round at the metal techno room.
last show he extended his set for an extra hour because we all just couldn't get enoug.
this time around coming with hi...

Girls 18+ guys 21 + with physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DEXPHASE, Skryption

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

