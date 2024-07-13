Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

From The Depths Tour - ENiGMA Dubz X Pushloop

The Point
Sat, 13 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
$24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wicker Park <3s dubstep!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Taylor Aesthetics and Slow Burn Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ENiGMA Dubz, Pushloop

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

