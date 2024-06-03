Top track

Deadi - Nuits Blanches

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deadi

La Boule Noire
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deadi - Nuits Blanches
Got a code?

About

Passionné par la culture Hip-Hop depuis son plus jeune âge, Deadi s'est vite orienté vers l'écriture. S'il ne rappait ses textes que devant ses proches pendant longtemps, il s'est ensuite mis à publier des freestyles sur les réseaux sociaux dont le fameux...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Artichaut Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deadi

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.