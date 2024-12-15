Top track

And So I Watch You from Afar - Set Guitars to Kill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

And So I Watch You From Afar & Delta Sleep

Electric Brixton
Sun, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

And So I Watch You from Afar - Set Guitars to Kill
Got a code?

About

Ever get that thing when you hear about a tour coming through town and you nearly fall over? This is one of those: And So I Watch You From Afar, Delta Sleep and Slow Crush, playing in the palatial (at least by the standards of where math rock bands get to...

14 + (Under 16s with an adult)
Presented by Pink Mist.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

And So I Watch You From Afar, Delta Sleep, Slow Crush

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.