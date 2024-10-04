DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formé à Tours en 2011, le duo composé du rappeur Miscellaneous et du beatmaker Bankal revient aux affaires.
Avec Back For More le groupe entame un triptyque d’EP qui jalonnera l’année 2024. L’occasion de découvrir différentes facettes de leur identité mus...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.