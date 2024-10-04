Top track

Chill Bump - 01.01

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chill Bump

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 4 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chill Bump - 01.01
Got a code?

About

Formé à Tours en 2011, le duo composé du rappeur Miscellaneous et du beatmaker Bankal revient aux affaires.

Avec Back For More le groupe entame un triptyque d’EP qui jalonnera l’année 2024. L’occasion de découvrir différentes facettes de leur identité mus...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Caramba
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chill Bump

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.