Martyn

The Crescent
Sat, 4 May, 9:00 pm
GigsYork
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dutch-born Martijn Deijkers, aka Martyn, has always stood in a scene of his own. As an explorer of several sonic palettes since the mid-90s, Martyn's aesthetic traces back to his roots in UK-originated hybrids of bass music with an added flavour of Detroit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chameleon x Ouroboros
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

