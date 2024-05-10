Top track

Robin Schulz, Timmy Trumpet & KOPPY - All the Things She Said

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grand Semester Opening Party

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Fri, 10 May, 10:30 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Robin Schulz, Timmy Trumpet & KOPPY - All the Things She Said
Got a code?

About

Das halbjährliche Ritual der AStA Grand Semester Opening Party geht wieder an den Start - studieren bedeutet ja schließlich auch, endlich mal in Ruhe feiern gehen und neue Leute kennenlernen zu können!

Weitere Infos folgen zum LineUp, Awareness, etc. folg...

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!
Präsentiert von AStA HSRM & Schlachthof Wiesbaden.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.