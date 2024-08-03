Top track

Underworld - Born Slippy (Nuxx)

VIVA! Festival 2024 - Day 2

Arena Valle d'Itria
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLocorotondo
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VIVA! è un festival internazionale di musica che si tiene a Locorotondo (Valle d'Itria) all'interno di un contesto paesaggistico che trasforma ogni evento musicale in un'esperienza unica.

Day 2 - Sabato 3 agosto 2024 – Arena Valle d’Itria (Contrada Grofol...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Turné srl.

Lineup

3
Whitemary, Venerus, Nooriyah and 3 more

Venue

Arena Valle d'Itria

Contrada Grofoleo, 70010 Locorotondo Bari, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

