Glitterfest 2024

Between The Bridges
Sat, 27 Jul, 5:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Glitterfest is turning up the heat this summer and bringing summer festival vibes to Between The Bridges on Saturday 27th July.

You’ll get non-stop party vibes with top-notch DJs playing the best in RNB, Garage, Bashment & Hip Hop, plus amazing dancers, p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

