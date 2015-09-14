Top track

BASHKKA - C-quence Of Calamities

Superflat - FULL PASS

Postwar Cinema Club
14 Sept - 15 Sept
DJParma
From €38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Superflat is an high quality festival experience with an intimate atmosphere at Postwar Cinema Club in Parma! Get ready for two days of non-stop sounds, our lineup boasts a stellar selection of international and local DJs with years of experience and a pec...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PWCC

Venue

Postwar Cinema Club

Strada Vallazza 36, 43126 Parma Parma, Italy
Doors open4:00 pm

