UN ONESTO E PARZIALE DISCORSO SUI MASSIMI SISTEMI

Teatro Ferrara Off
Thu, 23 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreFerrara
From €2The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Un onesto e parziale discorso sopra i massimi sistemi è uno spettacolo in bilico tra ironia e disperazione, concepito come un autoritratto dell’autore e simultaneamente come una radiografia del contesto storico, sociale e artistico contemporaneo. Pietro fa...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Ferrara Off APS.

Teatro Ferrara Off

Viale Alfonso I D'este 13, 44121 Ferrara Ferrara, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

