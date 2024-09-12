DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Postino + I Segreti

Eur Social Park
Thu, 12 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
Postino + I Segreti

Tutte le età
Presentato da ERocks Production.

Postino, I Segreti

Eur Social Park

EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

