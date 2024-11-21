DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yoni Mayraz

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fast-rising jazz musician, Yoni Mayraz, combines jazz with elements of 90’s New York hip-hop, old-school breakbeats, and Middle Eastern music to create shimmering new hybrid forms.

The producer and keyboardist burst onto the new jazz scene in 2020 with hi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yoni Mayraz

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

