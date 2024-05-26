DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DAMNSHAQS HOUSE

XOYO
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DAMNSHAQS HOUSE May Bank Holiday special - taking over XOYO in Shoreditch.

We've got some of London's hottest DJ's spinning all the biggest tunes from Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Dancehall, Amapiano, and R&B with DJ sets from

  • DAMNSHAQ
  • DJ NAIRAA
  • SHAUN SKY

-...

This is an 18+ event - physical ID required.
Presented by Waves Party.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Bisola, shaun sky, DamnShaq and 2 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.