Haunt - Divide and Conquer

Haunt, Savage Master + More!

The Kingsland
Sun, 11 Aug, 6:30 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Haunt are an American heavy metal band from Fresno, California. The band was originally created as a solo project by Trevor William Church. As such, he is technically the only original member in the lineup. Church is also the sole songwriter and lyricist i...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Savage Master, Haunt

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

