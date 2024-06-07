Top track

MAREZINE: Velvetine, Luvcat, Toothpaste + Lelia

The George Tavern
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Velvetine - Hideaway
🐠 THIS JUNE 🐠 we’re swimming right back to The George to present you another ethereal summertime bash for the books. Headlining are our dear friends Velvetine with support from sensational Luvcat, Toothpaste and exciting newcomer Lelia PLUS some more poe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MARE Magazine.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

