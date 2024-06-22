DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Entrée strictement interdite aux mineurs. Port de la carte d'identité (au format physique obligatoire) à l'entrée et pour tout déplacement en salle. Distributeurs de gel hydroalcoolique et couverts à usage unique 100% biodégradables pour garantir le taux d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.