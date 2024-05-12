Top track

Burna Boy & Phyno - Do I (Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zsongo Amapiano / Afrobeat Cowboy Party

FITZ
Sun, 12 May, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
Selling fast
From €17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burna Boy & Phyno - Do I (Remix)
Got a code?

About

More than a party. Zsongo, a place free of prejudices, where everyone is welcome regardless of their ideology, culture, origin, orientation, gender...

Zsongo's purpose goes beyond a party. Zsongo is characterized by African rhythms such as afrohouse afrob...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por ZSONGO CLUB.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

FITZ

Calle De La Princesa 1, 28008 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.