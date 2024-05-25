DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LICK: BIRMINGHAM PRIDE

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJBirmingham
£20.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

STRICTLY NO MEN ALLOWED.

18+ must bring ID

No refunds unless event is cancelled.

Last Entry 1am

No tickets on the door (Online only)

Venue is wheelchair accessible

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LICK Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Charley Valentine, Miller Black, Sweet T and 1 more

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

