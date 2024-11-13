Top track

Cassandra Jenkins

Silent Green
Wed, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Like the night sky itself, the world of My Light, My Destroyer is always expanding. Cassandra Jenkins’ third full-length, out July 12th via her new label, Dead Oceans, cracks open the promise of reaching the edge of the new, with a wider sonic palette than...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cassandra Jenkins

Venue

Silent Green

Gerichtstraße 35, 13347 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

