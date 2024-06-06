DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DBMK

The Sultan Room
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DBMK

DIMMER, LIVE

Surviving Tampa Bay, Florida, DBMK now independently makes their unique and innovative indie-pop sound stationed in New York City. Kyle produces deeply personal lyrics and a vocal presence from a loaded pallet of both delicate falsetto...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DBMK

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
280 capacity

