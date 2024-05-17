DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sound Familiar Quiz

Between The Bridges
Fri, 17 May, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sounds Familiar is the biggest, best and most awesome Music Quiz in the UK. It’s the perfect combination of your favourite playlist and the best party you’ve ever been to. What can you expect from a Music Quiz that has sold out The Camden Roundhouse and pl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.