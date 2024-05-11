DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After last years stellar performance, we are extatic to welcome back the MAESTRO, HERNAN CATTANEO. Back to one of our favorite venues. The Argentenian master takes us on another Extended journey thru space and sound alongside the talented KORA & RUBEN KARA...
