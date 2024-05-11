Top track

A SBCLTR ORIGINAL w/ HERNAN CATTANEO & KORA

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
About

After last years stellar performance, we are extatic to welcome back the MAESTRO, HERNAN CATTANEO. Back to one of our favorite venues. The Argentenian master takes us on another Extended journey thru space and sound alongside the talented KORA & RUBEN KARA...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by SBCLTR.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hernán Cattáneo, KORA

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

