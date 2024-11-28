Top track

Malik Djoudi

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 28 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Vivant" est le 1er single de Malik Djoudi depuis 3 ans. Morceau solaire à la rythmique addictive, "Vivant" est une invitation à l'acceptation de soi, l'éloge d'une liberté enfin (re)trouvée. On reconnaît la voix androgyne et sensuelle qui a fait son succè...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Malik Djoudi

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

