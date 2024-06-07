Top track

Chrome Waves - Aspiring Death

Chrome Waves Gridfailure Disparager Fellahin Fall

The Kingsland
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$20.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

While CHROME WAVES formed in 2010 as a project amongst friends, guitarist Jeff Wilson continues what was begun before The Atlas Moth’s Stavros Giannopoulos became too busy and Gates of Slumber drummer Bob Fouts’ unexpected passing. Through a series of seve...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fellahin Fall, Disparager, Chrome Waves

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

