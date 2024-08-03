Top track

Million Times

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fiddlehead

Mahall's
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Million Times
Got a code?

About Fiddlehead

Fiddlehead is a post-hardcore supergroup made up of members of Basement, Have Heart, Big Contest and Intent. Their debut EP, Out Of The Bloom, was meant to be a one-off; a swansong for the mid-noughties emo that encapsulated everything the band was trying Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Fiddlehead
Milly
Bad Beat

Mahall's
7:00 PM Doors

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fiddlehead, Milly

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.