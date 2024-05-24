DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

End to End

Kremwerk
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the fifth edition of the “End to End” party at Kremwerk Featuring:

Edders (10-11)

Juno the Beloved (11-12)

Avi Loud (12-1)

Syd (1-2)

We are super excited to bring this lineup to you as we welcome Seattle favorite and now LA resident Avi Lo...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

