DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
French electro duo Polo & Pan debut the theatre on Friday 12th July.
NEED A PRE'S?
Join us for the official KOKO Electronic pre-party, Don KOKO, from 7pm-1am.
Enjoy Mexican & Italian light-bites and £6 cocktails before heading to the theatre backstage v...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.