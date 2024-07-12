DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KOKO Electronic: Polo & Pan

KOKO
Fri, 12 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £43.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

French electro duo Polo & Pan debut the theatre on Friday 12th July.

NEED A PRE'S?

Join us for the official KOKO Electronic pre-party, Don KOKO, from 7pm-1am.

Enjoy Mexican & Italian light-bites and £6 cocktails before heading to the theatre backstage v...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Polo & Pan

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.