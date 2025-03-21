Top track

DakhaBrakha - Монах

DakhaBrakha

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 21 Mar 2025, 6:30 pm
$51.09

About DakhaBrakha

DakhaBrakha might have got their start in Kyiv's avant-garde under the guidance of theatre director Vladyslav Troitskyi, but their music is deeply rooted in traditional Ukrainian culture. Nina Garenetska, Iryna Kovalenko and Olena Tsybulska sing polyphonic

Event information

DakhaBrakha - In Partnership with T Presents - Live at LPR on March 21st, 2025

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (18+)

http://LPR.com

This is an 18+ event
Presented In Partnership with T Presents
Lineup

Venue

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

