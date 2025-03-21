DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DakhaBrakha might have got their start in Kyiv’s avant-garde under the guidance of theatre director Vladyslav Troitskyi, but their music is deeply rooted in traditional Ukrainian culture. Nina Garenetska, Iryna Kovalenko and Olena Tsybulska sing polyphonic
DakhaBrakha - In Partnership with T Presents - Live at LPR on March 21st, 2025
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (18+)
