Superflash X Triplex | Meg Boury + Jeanne Moynot

Point Ephémère
Sat, 8 Jun, 5:00 pm
TheatreParis
About

MEG BOURY / Introduction à C'est fin comme du gros sel !
JEANNE MOYNOT / Dans le rouge
08.06.2024 à 17h00
avec le soutien de l'Onda - Office national de diffusion artistique

Grand Studio
17h00
Prévente : 13,00€ / 10,00€ tarif réduit*
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open5:00 pm

