Honky Tonkin' Cruise w/ Aaron McDonnell & Cory Cross from Tx!

Pier 36
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
$48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Honky Tonkin' Cruise w/ Aaron McDonnell & Cory Cross

The Liberty Bell - Pier 36 - Setting sail from 299 South St, New York, NY 10002

Thursday June 13th

7PM Boarding - 7:30PM Departure - 10:30 Return to Dock

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Village Presents & Honky Tonkin' in Queens
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Aaron McDonnell, Cory Cross

Pier 36

299 South Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
